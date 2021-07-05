Manitoulin OPP Assisted by MNR Marine Unit & Trenton JRCC in Fatal Canoe Capsize

On July 3, 2021, shortly after 10:00 a.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the OPP’s Canine Unit, the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Marine Unit, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Aircraft Trenton responded to a canoe that had capsized on Lake Huron near the Town of Spring Bay.

One of the canoeist was located awake and hypothermic on July 3, 2021 and transported to local hospital by Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services.

JRCC Aircraft located the other canoeist deceased who has been identified as (Anthony) Howard JOCKO, 68 years-of-age from Hanmer, Ontario.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).