Seniors Golf Night – June 28

June 28th, 2021 (22 Players)
1st PLACE: Marcelle Terris, Derek Chapman –
2nd PLACE: Diane Spencer, Butch Terris –
3rd PLACE: Luan Buckell, Victor Sillanpaa –
LEAST AMOUNT OF PUTTS: Luan Buckell, Victor Sillanpaa
CLOSEST TO THE PIN #3: Butch Terris
CLOSEST TO THE PIN #7: Paul Bernath
DRAW WINNERS:
Canadian Tire – Luan Buckell
Club House Voucher – Victor Sillanpaa
Mystery Prize #1 – Marcelle Terris
Mystery Prize #2 – Paul Bernath
Young’s General Store – Nicole Chapman
Thank you to everyone that support our Senior Golf Program!!
