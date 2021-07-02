Breaking News

Seniors Golf Night – June 28

June 28th, 2021 (22 Players)

1st PLACE: Marcelle Terris, Derek Chapman –

2nd PLACE: Diane Spencer, Butch Terris –

3rd PLACE: Luan Buckell, Victor Sillanpaa –

LEAST AMOUNT OF PUTTS: Luan Buckell, Victor Sillanpaa

CLOSEST TO THE PIN #3: Butch Terris

CLOSEST TO THE PIN #7: Paul Bernath

DRAW WINNERS:

Canadian Tire – Luan Buckell

Club House Voucher – Victor Sillanpaa

Mystery Prize #1 – Marcelle Terris

Mystery Prize #2 – Paul Bernath

Young’s General Store – Nicole Chapman

Thank you to everyone that support our Senior Golf Program!!

Karl Benstead
