From the Branch – June 30

We are getting so close but not yet there and still waiting for the GOOD NEWS that we can open the doors to our Legion Hall again. We begin with a Thank You to Paula and Billy Valois for donating the proceed of their garage sale to the Legion, and we really appreciate this.

Our Branch President Comrade Mary Anne Pearson send a long message to all members to bring them up to date with what has been happening in the last weeks at the Branch with repairs and changes to the building and equipment. Our Ladies Auxiliary also is ready to restart as soon as the bugle sounds.

And with so many people in Wawa having been stuck at home I suggest when you are ready, come join the Legion and get all this pent-up energy to good work and help our community. So come and join the gang. And don’t forget that the Hall has handicap access even for those with wheelchairs.

SO now we wait!

This couple of soldiers found some enemy landmines and decided to take them to their headquarters.

They had 3 and one of them said to the other. “what do we do is if one of them goes off?

So the other says…” We just tell them we only found 2!!!”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital, or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.