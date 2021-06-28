Men’s Night Golf – June 24

(117 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Joel Dechamplain, Max Dechamplain, spare – 32

2nd: Dave Castonguay, Gilbert Bouchard, spare – 32

3rd: Shane Bukowski, John Simon, William Cooper – 32

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Butch Terris, Tom Terris, Luke Morden – 34

2nd: Dave Castonguay, Gilbert Bouchard, Spare – 34

3rd : Jean Desgagne, Dimitri Levesque, Jeremi Lord – 35

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Dean Domich, David Dupuis, Nathan Adams – 35

2nd: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 35

3rd: Al MacDonald, Derek Chapman, Bernie Erechook – 35

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Gilles Pelletier, Claude Sampson, Dave Hall – 36

2nd: Kevin Auger, Dean Willand, Andre Beddard – 36

3rd: Glen Williams, Gary Mercier, Mojo – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Eric Mitrikas, Vic Sillanpaa, Paul Bernath – 37

2nd: Jake Sanderson, Ray Renaud, Steve Cook – 37

3rd: Ryan Cooke, Bill Matheson, spare – 37

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Dean Domich, David Dupuis, Nathan Adams – 38

2nd: Logan Dunham, Jordan Baronet, Cooper Moore – 38

3rd: Ray McGregor, Mark Beland, Ron Hale – 38

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Jeff Austin, Ralph Zagar, Mike Hogan – 39

2nd: Peter Russ, Tim Lesarge, Wayne Rahn – 39

3rd: Hector Morrison, Scott Robinson, Tony Thomas – 40

8th FLIGHT:

1st: Jules Anglehart, Chad Millette, Darren Miller – 40

2nd: Paul Bernath, Cliff Ingham, Gary Trudeau – 40

3rd: N/A

9th FLIGHT: N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Hercules Pizza Closest to Hole #1: William Cooper

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Scott Robinson

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Karl Benstead

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Richard Davidson

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate Closest to Hole #5: Andrew Chalykoff

Whitefish Lodge $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Marcel Poulin

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Richard Davidson

Men’s Night $25. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Gilbert Bouchard

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Dave Dupuis

Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Derek Chapman

Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Dimitri Levesque

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Al MacDonald

Winner of Cash Draw $58.50: Ryan MacIntyre

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($3,041.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($2924.00 + $117.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($120.00) – ($61.50 + $58.50) – 3 putters

Mario Casavant, Karl Benstead, Dave Hall – Putt off will happen July 1st

Happenings at The Golf Club:

Men’s 3 Man 18 hole Invitational Tournament – July 3rd at 12:00 pm. Registration is filling up. The cost is $35.00 for members and $50.00 for non members. Contact the pro shop for details.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

THE GOOSE 2- MAN TOURNAMENT RUNS JULY 31 AND AUGUST 1st. Registration begins June 28th

Memberships are now on sale for the 2021 season!