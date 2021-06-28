Men’s Night Golf – June 24

(117 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st : Joel Dechamplain, Max Dechamplain, spare – 32
2nd: Dave Castonguay, Gilbert Bouchard, spare – 32
3rd: Shane Bukowski, John Simon, William Cooper – 32
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Butch Terris, Tom Terris, Luke Morden – 34
2nd: Dave Castonguay, Gilbert Bouchard, Spare – 34
3rd : Jean Desgagne, Dimitri Levesque, Jeremi Lord – 35
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Dean Domich, David Dupuis, Nathan Adams – 35
2nd: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 35
3rd: Al MacDonald, Derek Chapman, Bernie Erechook – 35
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Gilles Pelletier, Claude Sampson, Dave Hall – 36
2nd: Kevin Auger, Dean Willand, Andre Beddard – 36
3rd: Glen Williams, Gary Mercier, Mojo – 36
5th FLIGHT:
1st : Eric Mitrikas, Vic Sillanpaa, Paul Bernath – 37
2nd: Jake Sanderson, Ray Renaud, Steve Cook – 37
3rd: Ryan Cooke, Bill Matheson, spare – 37
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Dean Domich, David Dupuis, Nathan Adams – 38
2nd: Logan Dunham, Jordan Baronet, Cooper Moore – 38
3rd: Ray McGregor, Mark Beland, Ron Hale – 38
7th FLIGHT:
1st: Jeff Austin, Ralph Zagar, Mike Hogan – 39
2nd: Peter Russ, Tim Lesarge, Wayne Rahn – 39
3rd: Hector Morrison, Scott Robinson, Tony Thomas – 40
8th FLIGHT:
1st: Jules Anglehart, Chad Millette, Darren Miller – 40
2nd: Paul Bernath, Cliff Ingham, Gary Trudeau – 40
3rd: N/A
9th FLIGHT: N/A
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant Hercules Pizza Closest to Hole #1: William Cooper
Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Scott Robinson
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Karl Benstead
AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Richard Davidson
Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate Closest to Hole #5: Andrew Chalykoff
Whitefish Lodge $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Marcel Poulin
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Richard Davidson
Men’s Night $25. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Gilbert Bouchard
Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Dave Dupuis
Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Derek Chapman
Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Dimitri Levesque
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Al MacDonald
Winner of Cash Draw $58.50: Ryan MacIntyre
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($3,041.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($2924.00 + $117.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).
25 Foot Putt ($120.00) – ($61.50 + $58.50) – 3 putters
Mario Casavant, Karl Benstead, Dave Hall – Putt off will happen July 1st
Happenings at The Golf Club:
Men’s 3 Man 18 hole Invitational Tournament – July 3rd at 12:00 pm. Registration is filling up. The cost is $35.00 for members and $50.00 for non members. Contact the pro shop for details.
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
THE GOOSE 2- MAN TOURNAMENT RUNS JULY 31 AND AUGUST 1st. Registration begins June 28th
Memberships are now on sale for the 2021 season!
