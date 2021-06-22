1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#399) in North Algoma

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19, from north Algoma. North Algoma includes the communities of Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, and White River.

Case #339 is of close contact, was tested on June 18th, and is self-isolating.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.