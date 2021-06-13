Men’s Night Golf – June 10

June 10th, 2021 (96 Players)

1st FLIGHT: Noah Asselin, Jarett Asselin, Dyan Buckell – 3 under par 33

2nd FLIGHT: Brad Case, Brandon Case, Anders Morden – 1 under par 35

3rd FLIGHT: Mike Hogan, Jeff Austin, Ralph Zagar – even par 36

4th FLIGHT: Jeff Lamon, Monte White, James Morden – 1 over par 37

5th FLIGHT: Richard Davidson, Andrew Chalykoff, Martin Doyle – 2 over par 36

6th FLIGHT: Nathan Adams, Dean Domich, Spare – 4 over par 40

7th FLIGHT: Ray Duschesne, Jean Meloche, Peter Kusic – 7 over par 43

8th FLIGHT: N/A

9th FLIGHT: N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Hercules Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Cliff Ingham

Norther Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Gilbert Bouchard

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Gilles Pelletier

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Cooper Moore

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate Closest to Hole #5: Eric Levesque

Whitefish Lodge $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Jean Desgagne

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Ray Chevrier

Men’s Night $25. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Jim Oleynik

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Jarett Asselin

Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Paul Bernath

Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Andrew Chalykoff

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Ray Duschesne

Winner of Cash Draw $44.50: James Morden

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($2,705.50)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($105.50) – 3 Putters: Andrew Chalykoff, Gary Trudeau, Mark Beland – Putt off will happen June 17th

Happenings at The Michipicoten Golf Club:

Men’s 3 Man 18 hole Invitational Tournament – July 3rd at 12:00 pm. Pre-registration begins June 3rd. The cost is $35.00 for members and $50.00 for non-members. Contact the pro shop for details.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

THE GOOSE 2- MAN TOURNAMENT RUNS JULY 30 AND JULY 31

Memberships are now on sale for the 2021 season!