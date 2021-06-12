Morning News – June 12th

Weather
Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A few showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.
Night – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle in the evening and after midnight. Fog patches developing in the evening. Low 11.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|Cases Screened
Positive for VOC (4)
|147,962
|397
|7(1)
|1(2)
|390
|6
|106
|Updated: June 11, 2021, 4:15 pm
Northeast Forest Fire Region
There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon yesterday with 15 active fires in the region; 12 (under control), two (held) and one, Cochrane 6 (not under control at 5 ha.
The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high in areas of the region situated north of Temagami and east of Chapleau; as well as in areas south of Mattawa and east of Nobel. Elsewhere in the Northeast Region, the fire hazard is low to moderate.
Northwest Forest Fire Region
No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 11. There are 41 active fires in the region; 11 (not under control), six fires (held), 12 (under control) and 12 fires are being observed. Two fires were called out yesterday.
The wildland fire hazard is mainly low across the region with some pockets of moderate hazard in the Fort Frances sector and the far north areas of the Sioux Lookout and Nipigon sectors.
News Tidbits:
Kashechewan Chief Leo Friday and Mushkegowuk Council, is calling the COVID-19 outbreak a “humanitarian crisis” as 114 out of the 1,800 members have tested positive for the virus Friday, June 11, 2021. 77 of the 114 cases are youth (young people under the age of 17). 8 residents have been medevaced to southern hospital for care.
The government has said that seven paramedics and an undisclosed number of physicians will be deployed, and a team of Canadian Rangers have constructed 50 tents and 30 more were expected Friday.
