Morning News – June 10th

Weather

A few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. High 19 with temperature falling to 14 this afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this evening. Low 10.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 147,578 396 6(1) 2(2) 390 6 106 Updated: June 9, 2021, 3:00 pm Doses administered to Algoma residents (9:55 AM, June 9, 2021) Total doses administered 79,334 # of people who received their first dose only 57,926 # of people who are fully vaccinated 10,704 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 68,630 Population coverage % of population that has received at least one dose 60.0% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 67.6% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 10.4% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 37.3% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 69.7% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There were fourteen new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by early evening June 9, 2021; with seven other active fires in the region, three of these are under control, two are being held and two are not yet under control.

The fire hazard is mostly high to extreme in the Northeast Region today, except for most of the Far North, as well as an area around Sault Ste. Marie and the north shore of Lake Huron which are showing a low to moderate hazard this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

There were seven new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the afternoon of June 9, with 60 active fires in the region. 28 fires are not under control, four are being observed, 12 fires are being held and 16 fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is high to extreme in the southeastern portion of the region and low to moderate in the western portion of the region along the Manitoba border.

News Tidbits:

Hwy 17 remains reduced to one lane in the Wawa area for environmental cleanup. Please be aware of the crew working and drive with care.

In-vehicle passenger road tests will resume on Monday, June 14, 2021, at DriveTest centres. From their website, the following days are when they will be in Wawa (Jun 13/14, Jul 11/12/26, Aug 15/16, Sep 12/13, Oct 10/11, Nov 1/14/15, and Dec 5/6). Please verify these dates when you call and make your appointment.

Charlie Angus, NDP MP for Timmins-James Bay has called for prayers for Kasechwan and notes that the community has asked for military aid, and Minister Bill Blair for help.

Prayers for Kashechewan. 51 Cases in children under 17. 20 Cases in people 18 and older. 71 COVID cases with over 80 High Risk contacts. There is no place to isolate with 16 people living in each house.”

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Jane McKenna, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development to make an announcement about supports to help people find work at 9 a.m.

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 1 p.m.