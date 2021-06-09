Morning News – June 9th

Weather

Sunny. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – Clear this evening then partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 15.

As hot and muggy as it is, Wawa Lake and Lake Superior make great places to swim and cool off. Certainly better off than the five countries in the Middle East who have been hit with a heatwave topping 122 degrees; this is more than a month before the average annual peak.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 147,021 394 4(1) 0(2) 390 6 106 Updated: June 8, 2021, 2:05 pm Last Updated: 11:15 AM, June 8, 2021 Doses administered to Algoma residents Total doses administered 79,073 # of people who received their first dose only 57,869 # of people who are fully vaccinated 10,602 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 68,471 Population coverage % of population that has received at least one dose 59.8% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 67.5% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 10.4% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 37.2% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 69.5% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There are five active fires in the region, they are either under control or being held. ‘The fire hazard is mostly high in the Northeast Region today, except for most of the Far North which is showing a low to moderate hazard this afternoon. Three areas are maintaining an extreme hazard, they include: Gogama and surrounding areas, including Mattagami First Nation; Chapleau and surrounding areas; as well as White River and surrounding areas.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

There were 15 new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 8. At the time of this update there were 67 active fires in the region. 34 fires are not under control, four are being observed, 12 fires are being held and 17 fires are under control. The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to high across most of the region. There are small areas of low hazard in the far north and along the Minnesota border.

Smoke drift from Nipigon 7 & 8 may be visible from Highway 17 and Highway 11 depending on wind patterns.

Fires of Note

Nipigon 7 – Located 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Nipigon. This fire is not under control at 480 hectares. Helicopters were bucketing on this fire yesterday.

Nipigon 8 – Located 40 kilometers northeast of the town of Nipigon. This fire is not under control at 150 hectares. This fire received air attack yesterday.

Thunder Bay 33 – Located 141 kilometres north of Thunder Bay in the Holinshead Lake area. This fire is not under control at 300 hectares. The public is urged to stay out of this area. Crews and aircraft will be working in the vicinity of the fire. This fire received air attack yesterday.

