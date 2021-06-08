Morning News – June 8th

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h before morning. Low 16.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 146,890 394 4(1) 0(2) 390 6 106 Updated: June 7, 2021, 11:50 am Last Updated: 11:45 AM, June 7, 2021 Doses administered to Algoma residents Total doses administered 78,659 # of people who received their first dose only 57,729 # of people who are fully vaccinated 10,465 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 68,194 Population coverage % of population that has received at least one dose 59.6% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 67.2% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 10.3% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 37.2% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 69.3% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There are four burning and four new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon, in the Sudbury area. The fire hazard is high to extreme across most of the Northeast Region, except for parts of the Far North, which are now showing a low to moderate hazard this afternoon.

News Tidbits:

Congratulations to Austin Fellinger (Soo Jr. Greyhounds defenceman) who was selected and will now play for the Sault Greyhounds.

The man who pitched a trailer hitch at Barbara Kentner from a moving car in Thunder Bay, Ont., was given eight years in prison on Monday for what the judge described as a misogynist, thrill-seeking, and callous attack. He must provide a DNA sample, is barred from having weapons for 10 years after release, and can have no communications with the Kentner family during his sentence.​

Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Amy Fee, MPP for Kitchener South—Hespeler, and Mike Harris, MPP for Kitchener—Conestoga, to announce significant construction progress at The Village of Winston Park long-term care home in Kitchener at 9 a.m.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services to make an announcement about supports to help people find work at 10 a.m.

Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Parm Gill, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing (Housing) and MPP for Milton, Rick Nicholls, Member of Provincial Parliament for Chatham-Kent-Leamington and Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor to make an announcement at 10 a.m.