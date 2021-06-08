Canada and Ontario Invest $15 million in Municipal Infrastructure to Respond to the Impacts of COVID-19 in Northern Ontario

The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $15 million to protect the health, and well-being of residents in 99 municipalities across Northern Ontario.

Details were provided by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Bill Mauro, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay.

Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why both orders of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

The Government of Canada is investing over $12 million in Northern Ontario municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $3 million.

The majority of funding will support the rehabilitation of water and wastewater infrastructure, repairs to municipal public works buildings and fire halls. Additional investments will support upgrades to parks, recreational facilities and active transportation networks of multi-use paths and trails for residents across Northern Ontario.

In the City of Thunder Bay, the network of multi-use trails will be widened and rehabilitated with new gravel, better drainage, and wayfinding signage, making it safer and more enjoyable for residents. The addition of new rest areas with benches will also provide better opportunities to take in the scenery and enjoy the outdoors.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of total eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Province of Ontario will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province.