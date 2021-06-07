Morning News – June 7th

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 10.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 146,281 394 4(1) 0(3) 390 6 102 Updated: June 4, 2021, 3:15 pm Last Updated: 2:55 PM, June 4, 2021 Doses administered to Algoma residents Total doses administered 71,728 # of people who received their first dose only 55,006 # of people who are fully vaccinated 8,361 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 63,367 Population coverage % of population that has received at least one dose 55.4% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 62.4% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 8.2% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 17.3% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 65.5% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There were three fires in the Northeast region. The fire hazard ranges mostly from moderate to high for areas in the southern and central portions of the region. Areas to the north are seeing a low to moderate hazard with some areas near Timmins, White River and along Highway 11 showing a high hazard today.

News Tidbits: