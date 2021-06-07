Morning News – June 7th

Weather
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 10.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|Cases Screened
Positive for VOC (4)
|146,281
|394
|4(1)
|0(3)
|390
|6
|102
|Updated: June 4, 2021, 3:15 pm
Last Updated: 2:55 PM, June 4, 2021
Doses administered to Algoma residents
|Total doses administered
|71,728
|# of people who received their first dose only
|55,006
|# of people who are fully vaccinated
|8,361
|# of people who have received at least 1 dose
|63,367
Population coverage
|% of population that has received at least one dose
|55.4%
|% of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose
|62.4%
|% of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses)
|8.2%
|% of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose
|17.3%
|% of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose
|65.5%
Note: based on 2020 projected population
Northeast Forest Fire Region
There were three fires in the Northeast region. The fire hazard ranges mostly from moderate to high for areas in the southern and central portions of the region. Areas to the north are seeing a low to moderate hazard with some areas near Timmins, White River and along Highway 11 showing a high hazard today.
News Tidbits:
