Collision Closes Hwy 17 just north of SSM – UPDATE 9:34 “OPEN”

May 26, 2021 at 09:34
At 9:34 SSM Police issued a media release and tweeted the highway was re-opened.
“At 8:50 a.m. the 2600 block of Great Northern Road was re-opened to traffic in both directions. The investigation into the collision is ongoing.”
May 26, 2021 at 08:40
The first official word on this road closure. The highway has been closed since 2:45 a.m.
May 26, 2021 at 07:27
Highway 17 just north of SSM, a collision between a transport and a pickup about 2:45 this morning closed the highway. At 7:24 a.m. a.m. the highway was still closed, but there was no information on OPP/ON511 social media feeds.
SaultOnline has an article and photos of the serious collision, and the report states that the OPP forensics vehicle arrived to conduct the investigation just after 5 a.m.
