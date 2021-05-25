Thunderstorms possible (Lake Superior Park to Foleyet)

6:34 PM EDT Tuesday 25 May 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

5:47 PM EDT Tuesday 25 May 2021

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Gogama – Foleyet

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards:

Up to toonie sized hail

Damaging wind gusts up to 100 km/h

A tornado is also possible

Locations:

Portions of northeastern Ontario.

Timing:

Late this afternoon through early this evening.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

6:26 PM EDT Tuesday 25 May 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

At 6:26 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This severe thunderstorm is located 16 kilometres west of Graveyard Lake, moving east at 65 km/h.

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and golf ball sized hail. A tornado is also possible.

Source: RADAR indicated.

Locations impacted include:

Graveyard Lake, Camptwo Lake, Antler Lake, Little Antler Lake, Gale Lake, Kawabesonka Lake, Ethier Lake, Hood Lake, Top Lake and Island Lake.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

6:04 PM EDT Tuesday 25 May 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

At 6:04 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

6:05 PM EDT Tuesday 25 May 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

At 6:05 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This severe thunderstorm is located 16 kilometres west of Graveyard Lake, moving east at 65 km/h.

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail. A tornado is also possible.

Source: RADAR indicated.

Locations impacted include:

Graveyard Lake, Camptwo Lake, Antler Lake, Little Antler Lake, Gale Lake, Kawabesonka Lake, Ethier Lake, Hood Lake, Top Lake and Island Lake.

