2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#389 – #390)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19, one from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one from Elliot Lake and area. Both cases were tested today, May 25th, 2021 and are of close contact and are self-isolating.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.