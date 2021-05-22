8:09 AM EDT Saturday 22 May 2021

Fog advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport (ended at 12:42)

Dense fog today. Dense fog is expected to persist along the shores of Lake Superior until the passage of a cold front this evening. Visibility should improve in areas away from Lake Superior later this morning.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

There is a whole lot more traffic on the highway, so please drive with care. At this time (9:06 a.m.) Westbound traffic is reduced to a single lane in the Alona Bay area due to a collision.