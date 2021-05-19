Celebrating Catholic Education Week virtually

Building on the success of spring 2020, École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville) hosted from May 3 to 7 its second virtual Catholic Education Week. Kindergarten to grade 8 students were able to participate virtually, through the school’s Facebook page, in a week filled with challenges and engaging theme days. The theme of the week was “Génie Nature” (Genius Nature). Following up on the recent Earth Day, the students continued with cleaning up their beautiful outdoor space.

The following theme days were on the schedule: uncoordinated clothing days, sports and Olympic day, upside down day, camping / beach / outdoor day and, finally, career, trade and professions day. The Dubreuilville youth also took on daily challenges and really wowed the school community with their talent and knowledge! Challenges included drawings, decorations, poems, LEGOS crafting, magic tricks, boat or kite building, as well as the presentations showcasing talent and science experiments!

École St-Joseph encourages its students to continue to be creative, innovative and keep their sense of initiative! This beautiful school spirit made this week a real success!