Learning grammar in a virtual escape room!

Who says grammar cannot be fun?! Grade 7 and 8 students at École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville) had the unique opportunity to review and improve their grasp of adverbs while escaping from a virtual escape room! Despite the pandemic, the school staff is seeking fun and rewarding ways to support the learning of their students.
