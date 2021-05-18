Morning News – May 18th

Weather:

Sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 11.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 139,777 368* 28 1 340 4 80 Updated: May 17, 2021, 4:45 pm

Total doses administered: 49,140

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 40,306 41.7% 35.2% People fully immunized with first and second dose 4,417 4.6% 3.9% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 44,723 46.2% 39.1%

News Tidbits:

Ontario has deployed 40 FireRangers and 2 overhead staff from the Northeast Region to assist with Manitoba’s escalated fire situation. There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast region by mid-afternoon on May 17; with two fires remain active in the region, one is being held and the other is under control. The fire hazard ranges mostly from high to extreme in the southern and central portions of the region, while northern areas are showing a low to moderate hazard.

Timmins has declared a state of emergency because of the increase of COVID-19 caaes.

CAPT is asking supporters of the Algoma Passenger Train to submit a question to VIA Rail for its May 27th Annual General Meeting (LINK). It is hoped that if enough people ask the question – It might be answered.

“Given Missanabie Cree First Nation’s work to re-start passenger rail service on the former ACR line between Sault Ste. Marie and Hearst, Ontario, would VIA Rail consider making connections between that Indigenous-led service and VIA’s existing White River-Sudbury and Canadian trains at Franz and Oba, respectively?”