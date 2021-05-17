Morning News – May 17th

Weather:

Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 15. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 6.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 138,704 364 30 1 334 4 75 Updated: May 16, 2021, 4:30 pm

Total doses administered: 46,172

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 37,498 38.8% 32.8% People fully immunized with first and second dose 4,337 4.5% 3.8% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 41,835 43.2% 36.6%

News Tidbits:

There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region: Sudbury 7, and Bancroft 4. There are three other active fires in the region, they are either being held or under control. The fire hazard is predominantly high in the Northeast region, except for the Far North which is presenting a low to moderate hazard this afternoon. A few areas in the region are showing an extreme hazard, namely: Bancroft and surrounding areas; Greater Sudbury and surrounding areas; West Nipissing; and an area east of Foleyet along highway 101.

The Ontario government is providing over $1 million in financial relief to more than 300 resource-based tourism businesses operating at Ontario’s provincial parks and conservation reserves by waiving and reducing certain land use and licence fees for 2021.

Ontario is partnering with the Chiefs of Ontario to establish the Prosperity Table which will enable relationships with surrounding economies, industries and business partners. The initiative will contribute to a greater understanding and cooperation between First Nation leaders and the government, as well as complement other economic development work being undertaken by the province.

The Ontario government has updating the income eligibility thresholds for the Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program and the Seniors Co-Payment Program to allow more of Ontario’s most vulnerable seniors to have access to dental care and affordable prescription medications. Starting August 1st, 2021, eligibility thresholds for both programs will be updated: single Ontarians aged 65 and over, from $19,300 to $22,200, and for couples with a combined annual income, from $32,300 to $37,100. Seniors are encouraged to apply now in advance of the start of the upcoming benefit year on August 1st, 2021. Once an application has been submitted, eligibility will be assessed to confirm enrollment for the year.

Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities and Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board, Minister of Finance, and Minister Responsible for Digital and Data Transformation to make a virtual announcement at 10 a.m.