Hughes introduces Bill to create ‘Defense of Canada’ medal

The pandemic is helping Canadians appreciate other times we came together to ward off a common threat according to Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing, MP Carol Hughes.

One of those instances was the decades-long Cold War that kept the country on high alert for a circumpolar attack from behind the Iron Curtain. To commemorate that effort, Hughes introduced legislation to create a Defence of Canada Medal for those who protected the country from within during the period.

‘The Cold War lasted from 1946 until the dismantling of the Berlin Wall in 1989,” said Hughes. “That event signaled an end to the arms race and anxiety that accompanied the period.”

The Defence of Canada Medal would properly acknowledge the work and sacrifice of the men and women who served Canada during the Cold War.

“These individuals served in the protection of Canada from threats posed by the countries behind the Iron Curtain,” said Hughes. “They were trained and prepared to defend Canada in all ways necessary, but fortunately were never engaged on home soil.”

Hughes said this medal is intended to be awarded to individuals who served in regular and reserve forces, police forces, emergency measures organization, as well as civil organizations and gave credit for the idea to a constituent.

“This act represents the vision of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing resident, retired Captain Ulrich Krings and has wide-spread support across the country, especially from those who worked so hard to keep us safe and prepared during those unsettling times,” said Hughes.