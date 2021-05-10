Three Charged Under Reopening Ontario Act – Bellevue Gathering

On April 30, 2021 officers attended an illegal gathering held at Bellevue Park to ensure it remained peaceful and to investigate the gathering.

The investigation identified three people as having organized the illegal gathering, two from Sault Ste. Marie and one person from Spring Water Township, Ontario.

On May 8, 2021 officers attended an illegal gathering held at Bellevue Park. All three of the people deemed to have organized the April 30, 2021 illegal gathering were in attendance and were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act. A conviction for organizing an illegal gathering will result in a minimum fine of $10,000.

While on scene of the illegal gathering on May 8, 2021 officers charged 13 people under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) for attending an illegal gathering. A conviction for violating the EMCPA will result in a fine of $750.

The investigation into the April 30 and May 8 illegal gatherings remain under investigation.

SOURCE – SSM Police Services