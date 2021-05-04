East Algoma OPP – Vehicle stopped, multiple charges laid

On April 16, 2021, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties on Highway 17 within the Territory of Mississauga First Nation.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m., police observed an eastbound vehicle travelling at a speed that was lower than the posted 70 km/hr zone and crossing the white fog line repeatedly. A traffic stop was initiated for a sobriety check. Police arrested the four occupants of the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and located a hand gun, a small amount of suspected crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher TUREK, 31 years-of-age, of no fixed address was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC;

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC;

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC;

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle knowing there was a Firearm, contrary to section 94 of the CC;

Carrying Concealed Weapon, contrary to section 90 of the CC;

Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With, contrary to section 108(1)(b) of the CC;

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (two counts); and with

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition, contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on April 17, 2021 and was remanded into custody.

Jason MISKIW, 34 year-of-age, from Sault Ste Marie, was charged with:

Personation with Intent to Avoid Arrest, Prosecution, or Obstruct Justice contrary to section 403(1)(d) of the CC;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA;

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC;

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC;

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC;

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC;

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle knowing there was a Firearm, contrary to section 94 of the CC;

Carrying Concealed Weapon, contrary to section 90 of the CC;

Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With, contrary to section 108(1)(b) of the CC;

Failure to Comply with Release Order-other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC ( two counts); and with

Passenger-Fail to Properly Wear Seat Belt, contrary to section 106(3)(b).

The accused was released by way of Undertaking and is scheduled to appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on April 17, 2021 and was remanded into custody.

Mahase GARIB, 64 years-of-age, from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA;

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC;

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC;

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC;

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle knowing there was a Firearm, contrary to section 94 of the CC; and with

Carrying Concealed Weapon, contrary to section 90 of the CC;

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on June 3, 2021.

Morgen MCMAHON, 28 years of age, from Etobicoke, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA;

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC;

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC;

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC;

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle knowing there was a Firearm, contrary to section 94 of the CC;

Carrying Concealed Weapon, contrary to section 90 of the CC; and with

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered with, contrary to section 108(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released by way of Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on June 3, 2021.