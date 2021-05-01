Breaking News

3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#333-#335) – 1 in North Algoma

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19, two from Sault Ste. Marie and area and 1 from North Algoma. Two cases are of close contact and were tested April 30th, and the third is unknown, tested April 27th, and all are self-isolating. All close contacts will be notified by APH through contact tracing.

North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River

(Editor’s Note – Hawk Junction, Michipicoten River Village, and Missinabie should also be included in these communities.)

 

 

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases (2)		 Active
cases		 Currently

hospitalized

 Resolved
cases (3)		 Deceased Cases Screened

Positive for VOC (4)
April 30, 2021 4:30 p.m. – 131,697 332 39 (3) 2 (1) 293 4 55
May 1 2021, 5:45 p.m. – 131,697 335 42 (3) 2 (1) 293 4 55

 

