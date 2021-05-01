3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#333-#335) – 1 in North Algoma

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19, two from Sault Ste. Marie and area and 1 from North Algoma. Two cases are of close contact and were tested April 30th, and the third is unknown, tested April 27th, and all are self-isolating. All close contacts will be notified by APH through contact tracing.

North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River

(Editor’s Note – Hawk Junction, Michipicoten River Village, and Missinabie should also be included in these communities.)