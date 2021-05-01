3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#333-#335) – 1 in North Algoma

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19, two from Sault Ste. Marie and area and 1 from North Algoma. Two cases are of close contact and were tested April 30th, and the third is unknown, tested April 27th, and all are self-isolating. All close contacts will be notified by APH through contact tracing.
North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River
(Editor’s Note – Hawk Junction, Michipicoten River Village, and Missinabie should also be included in these communities.)
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|Cases Screened
Positive for VOC (4)
|April 30, 2021 4:30 p.m. – 131,697
|332
|39 (3)
|2 (1)
|293
|4
|55
|May 1 2021, 5:45 p.m. – 131,697
|335
|42 (3)
|2 (1)
|293
|4
|55
