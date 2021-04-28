Morning News – April 27

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Tonight – A few clouds. Low zero.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (April 27, 2021, 6:00 pm)



Tested – 129,953

Confirmed Cases – 324

Active Cases – 38

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 4

Currently Hospitalized – 2

Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 1

Resolved Cases – 286

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 47

Total doses administered: 37,428

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 30,600 31.6% 26.7% People fully immunized with first and second dose 3,414 3.5% 3.0% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 34,014 35.2% 29.7%

News Tidbits:

Wawa’s first forest fire of the season, ‘Wawa 1’ is out. There were no new active wildland fires, and one active fire in the northeast region. Bancroft 2 is under control at 9.1 hectares. The fire hazard is generally low to moderate across the region for April 27.

Congratulations – Curling Canada has announced Sault Ste. Marie will host the 2021 edition of the Canadian Senior Curling Championships​!

The Honourable Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, will be joined by the Honourable Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make a virtual announcement at 9:30 this morning.

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will be joined by Matthew Anderson, President and CEO of Ontario Health, to make an announcement at 10 a.m. this morning.