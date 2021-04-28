Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Fifth Sunday of Easter

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 02 May 2021 – Fifth Sunday of Easter

Acts 8: 26-40 Philip and the Ethiopian eunuch.

Psalm 22:25-31 Praise God who has heard our call.

1 John 4: 7-21 Everyone who loves is born of God.

John 15: 1-8 Jesus is the true vine.

To Ponder: What image helps you feel most connected to Jesus ?

Gathering Lent Easter 2021 page 23 – Used With Permission.

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them.

If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.