Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Fifth Sunday of Easter

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 02 May  2021 – Fifth Sunday of Easter
Acts 8: 26-40      Philip and the Ethiopian eunuch.
Psalm 22:25-31   Praise God who has heard our call.
1 John 4: 7-21     Everyone who loves is born of God.
John 15: 1-8       Jesus is the true vine.
To Ponder:    What image helps you feel most connected to Jesus ?
Gathering Lent Easter 2021 page 23 –  Used With Permission.
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing  Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them.
If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.
