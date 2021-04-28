Between the Covers – April 28

The library is open for curbside pickup only. Patrons are not permitted in the library at this time. Please place your book holds by calling the Circulation Desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290, emailing us at [email protected] or by accessing the Online Catalogue on our website at wawa.olsn.ca. We are more than happy to help you with your reading needs.

All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle items and then place them in a box for a minimum of 72 hours. After 72 hours, the materials are removed, checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution, filed back into the collection and ready to be checked out again!

On the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “Fast Ice” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (#18 in the Numa Files series), “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box (#21 in the Joe Pickett series), “Band of Sisters” by Lauren Willig and “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker.

New movies are “The Beach House”, “Souls” (a family movie available in both Blu-Ray and DVD), “Castle the Complete 4th Season” and “Sons of Anarchy Season One”.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK IS “The Library of Lost and Found”.

(book jacket)

Librarian Martha Storm has always found it easier to connect with books than people – though not for lack of trying. She keeps careful lists of how to help others in her superhero-themed notebook. And yet, sometimes it feels like she’s invisible.

All of that changes when a book of fairy tales arrives on her doorstep. Inside, Martha finds a dedication written to her by her best friend – her grandmother Zelda – who died under mysterious circumstances years earlier. When Martha discovers a clue within the book that her grandmother may still be alive, she becomes determined to discover the truth. As she delves deeper into Zelda’s past, she unwittingly reveals a family secret that will change her life forever.

Filled with Phaedra Patrick’s signature charm and vivid characters, The Library of Lost and Found is a heartwarming and poignant tale of how one woman must take control of her destiny to write her own happy ending.

The After School Programs are temporarily suspended again due to the recent lockdown announcement of schools returning to remote learning. When restrictions lift, Indiana will be back with more crafts, clay and stories. Stay Safe!

Parents can sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by contacting the Wawa Public Library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or email us [email protected] This wonderful program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected] Proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa.

Don’t forget that your library card gives you access to a huge selection of e-books and audiobooks. Download the app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open up a whole new world of reading. With the Libby app you always have a book at your fingertips and it is FREE! Download it today!