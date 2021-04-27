Morning News – April 27

Weather:

Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning then 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low plus 1.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (April 22, 2021, 5:10 pm)



Tested – 129,624

Confirmed Cases – 320

Active Cases – 35

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 4

Currently Hospitalized – 2

Resolved Cases – 285

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 46

Total doses administered: 37,329

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 30,501 31.5% 26.7% People fully immunized with first and second dose 3,414 3.5% 3.0% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 33,915 35.1% 29.6%

News Tidbits –

Wawa’s first forest fire of the season, ‘Wawa 1’ is under control at 0.1 of a hectare, it is located north of the Michipicoten River, just east of the High Falls Dam.

The Mask-wa Transportation Association Inc. and the Missanabie Cree First Nation are conducting a survey in order to help determine user group needs, potential ticket fees, and overall public support. The last ACR passenger train ran on July 13, 2015.



The Ontario legislature has passed Bill 269, Protecting the People of Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021 and enacted into law the next phase of the province’s ongoing response.

Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, and Doug Downey, Attorney General to make a virtual announcement this afternoon.