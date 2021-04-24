Morning News – April 24

Weather:

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers early this morning. Periods of rain or snow beginning this morning. Risk of freezing rain early this morning. High plus 2.

Tonight – Snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (April 22, 2021, 5:10 pm)



Tested – 128,468

Confirmed Cases – 313

Active Cases – 43

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 4

Currently Hospitalized – 2

Resolved Cases – 270

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 38

Total doses administered: 35,433

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 29,045 30% 25.4% People fully immunized with first and second dose 3,194 3.3% 2.8% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 32,239 33.3% 28.2%

News Tidbits:

Congratulations and best wishes to Bonnie and Willie Smedts. After buying and running the Bristol Motel in Wawa (1987) for 34 years, they have sold and are sure to have new adventures. The Bristol will reopen on May 1st.