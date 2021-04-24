Morning News – April 24

Weather:
Cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers early this morning. Periods of rain or snow beginning this morning. Risk of freezing rain early this morning. High plus 2.
Tonight – Snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 14 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (April 22, 2021, 5:10 pm)
Tested – 128,468
Confirmed Cases – 313
Active Cases – 43
Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 4
Currently Hospitalized – 2
Resolved Cases – 270
Deceased – 4
Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 38
Total doses administered: 35,433
|Dose
|# of Algoma residents who have received immunization
|% eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+)
|% all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age)
|People partially immunized with first dose only
|29,045
|30%
|25.4%
|People fully immunized with first and second dose
|3,194
|3.3%
|2.8%
|Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated):
|32,239
|33.3%
|28.2%
News Tidbits:
Congratulations and best wishes to Bonnie and Willie Smedts. After buying and running the Bristol Motel in Wawa (1987) for 34 years, they have sold and are sure to have new adventures. The Bristol will reopen on May 1st.
