Tbaytel services fully restored after Rogers outage

Mobility service for Tbaytel customers has been fully restored after a nation-wide Rogers outage where customers were intermittently unable to place and receive wireless calls, SMS, and unable to use cellular data services due to a Rogers maintenance issue. Voice and data services were restored at 3 p.m. on Monday while text (SMS and MMS) services were gradually restored throughout the evening. Tbaytel service was considered fully restored around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Any customers still experiencing issues with their Tbaytel mobility service are encouraged to contact Tbaytel’s 24-hour technical support team at (807) 623-4400 or toll-free at 1-800-264-9501.