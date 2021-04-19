Tbaytel services impacted by Rogers outage

Tbaytel customers are being impacted by a current nation-wide Rogers outage where customers are intermittently unable to place and receive wireless calls, SMS, and unable to use cellular data services. There is currently no ETA for when service will be restored. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Any customers experiencing issues with their Tbaytel mobility service outside of this issue are encouraged to contact Tbaytel’s 24-hour technical support team at (807) 623-4400 or toll-free at 1-800-264-9501.