On Monday April 12, 2021, members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of a theft from a residence located in Goulais Township.
Investigation revealed that sometime on Sunday April 4, 2021, someone removed numerous rings from the residence. The missing rings are described as:
- Engagement ring, gold with a diamond in the center and diamonds around the band and 4 diamonds situated on the bottom of the band that stick out like pointers,
- Wedding band which matches the engagement ring and is gold with diamonds around the band,
- Wedding band engraved with ‘May 20 1959’,
- Gold ring with 1 diamond in the middle and 2 smaller stones on either side, and
- Gold band with 6 diamond stones around the band.
Approximate value of the rings is $10,000.
Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
- SE OPP – Investigation continues into theft of jewellery - April 16, 2021
- SSM OPP – Arrest made after persons were seen underneath vehicles with a reciprocating saw - April 12, 2021
- OPP Stats for Easter Long Weekend - April 8, 2021