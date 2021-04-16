SE OPP – Investigation continues into theft of jewellery

On Monday April 12, 2021, members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of a theft from a residence located in Goulais Township.

Investigation revealed that sometime on Sunday April 4, 2021, someone removed numerous rings from the residence. The missing rings are described as:

Engagement ring, gold with a diamond in the center and diamonds around the band and 4 diamonds situated on the bottom of the band that stick out like pointers,

Wedding band which matches the engagement ring and is gold with diamonds around the band,

Wedding band engraved with ‘May 20 1959’,

Gold ring with 1 diamond in the middle and 2 smaller stones on either side, and

Gold band with 6 diamond stones around the band.

Approximate value of the rings is $10,000.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.