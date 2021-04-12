Saint-Joseph students discover old games

Students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) had a lot of fun discovering old historic games. Guided by their teacher Mr. Kevin Auger during the world history class, the students were able to fabricate the Mehen, Royal Ur, as well as the the Dog and Jackal games.
Afterwards, they were able to play some fun games while following the instructions! This history lesson was quite inclusive, informative and entertaining!
