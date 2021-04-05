3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#239 – #241)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area with all close contacts notified directly. Case #239 is now self-isolating, was tested April 3rd, and is of unknown exposure. Cases 240-241 were tested on April 4th and are self-isolating. They were exposed due to close contact.

APH is advising of the following potential low-risk exposures to COVID-19 in Sault Ste. Marie:

Pino’s Grocery Store – (219 Trunk Road) on March 29, 30, 31 and April 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

(219 Trunk Road) on March 29, 30, 31 and April 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Senior’s Centre – (619 Bay Street) on March 29, 30, 31 and April 1 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

If you visited Pino’s Grocery Store or the Senior’s Centre on the dates/times listed above, you are asked to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure. Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop and seek testing if symptoms occur.