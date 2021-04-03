Morning News – April 3rd

Weather:

Clearing this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 7. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested Confirmed

cases

Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases

Deceased 115,362 235 14

0 221 4 Updated: April 2, 2021, 9:00 p.m.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total doses administered: 23,179

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 19,901 20.57% 17.39% People fully immunized with first and second dose 1,639 1.69% 1.43% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 21,540 22.26% 18.82%

Last Updated: 2:15 PM, April 2, 2021

News Tidbits:

Health Canada is advising Canadians not to use face masks that contain graphene because there is a potential that they could inhale graphene particles, which may pose health risks. Until the Department completes a thorough scientific assessment and has established the safety and effectiveness of graphene-containing face masks, it is taking the precautionary approach of removing them from the market while continuing to gather and assess information. Health Canada has directed all known distributors, importers and manufacturers to stop selling and to recall the affected products.