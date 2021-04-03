3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#236 – #238)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area.Case 236 is of ‘unknown’ exposure’, and Case 237 & 238 are of close contact.

At this time Algoma Public Health is working to identify and notify high-risk close contacts for a potential exposure at the Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre for those who work or were at the facility on the following dates:

March 29, 2021 from 7:00 am – 3:00 pm

March 30, 2021 from 6:30 am – 6:30 pm

March 31, 2021 from 6:30 am – 7 pm

April 1, 2021 from 2:30 pm – 11 pm

If you were there at the above times, you are advised to: