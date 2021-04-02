Morning News – April 2nd

Weather:
Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 16 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 6.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases
|Deceased
|114,362
|234
|13
|0
|221
|4
|Updated: April 1, 2021, 8:30 p.m.
Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:
Total doses administered: 21,128
|Dose
|# of Algoma residents who have received immunization
|% eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+)
|% all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age)
|People partially immunized with first dose only
|18,348
|18.96%
|16.03%
|People fully immunized with first and second dose
|1,390
|1.44%
|1.21%
|Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated):
|19,738
|20.4%
|17.25%
Last Updated: 2:45 PM, March 31, 2021
News Tidbits:
