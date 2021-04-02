Morning News – April 2nd

Weather:

Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 16 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 6.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested Confirmed

cases

Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases

Deceased 114,362 234 13

0 221 4 Updated: April 1, 2021, 8:30 p.m.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total doses administered: 21,128

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 18,348 18.96% 16.03% People fully immunized with first and second dose 1,390 1.44% 1.21% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 19,738 20.4% 17.25%

Last Updated: 2:45 PM, March 31, 2021

News Tidbits: