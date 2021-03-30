Morning News – March 30th

Weather:

A few rain showers changing to a few flurries near noon and ending late this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Local snowfall amount 2 cm over western sections. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 30 gusting to 50 late this morning. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested Confirmed

cases

Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases

Deceased 113,518 228 10

0 218 4 Updated: March 29, 2021, 1:28 p.m.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total doses administered: 18,942

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 16,742 17.3% 14.63% People fully immunized with first and second dose 1,100 1.14% 0.96% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 17,842 18.44% 15.59%

Last Updated: 10:38 AM, March 29, 2021

News Tidbits:

The motion from Official Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath on Monday calling for March 30 to be declared an annual, provincial day of mourning for the victims of COVID-19 in long-term care was rejected.

The engineers studying the Manitoulin Island crossing are calling for a new two-lane swing bridge to be built just to the west of the current one that has been working since 1913.



Extremely disappointing to read that Canada has the worst record for COVID-19 deaths in long-term care among wealthy countries. The Canadian Institute for Health Information reported that deaths in nursing homes represented 69% of Canada’s overall COVID-19 deaths, while internationally it was 41%.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and General Rick Hillier (retired), to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 1 p.m.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board, to make a virtual announcement at 2 p.m.