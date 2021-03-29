APH: 2 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#227-#228)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting an additional 2 new cases of COVID-19. One is from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one is from Central and East Algoma. All close contacts are notified directly through contact tracing. In addition, APH is advising anyone who visited Bath and Body Works in the Station Mall located at 293 Bay St, in Sault Ste. Marie on March 27, 2021, from 11:00 am – 4:30 pm of potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

People who visited this Bath and Body location on the date/times listed above are asked to:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure.

for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure. Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

immediately if symptoms develop. Seek testing if symptoms occur.