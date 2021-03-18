Batchewana First Nation to receive License for96 bed LTC Facility

Today, the Ministry of Long Term Care has announced that Batchewana First Nation will receive a license for a Long Term Care Facility for 96 beds for elders.

The First Nation has been working for decades to improve housing opportunities for many elders within the community who don’t have options for an on-reserve home care facility.

Research conducted by the First Nation identified the need for a 96 bed long-term care home to provide personal care, comfort, assistance with activities of daily living and chronic condition management for the elderly growing population in a culturally appropriate and safe environment.

Chief Dean Sayers had this to say, “We are extremely happy to be able to provide our elders with the level of compassion and care that they deserve. A lot of hard work has gone into ensuring that this facility will encompass a holistic approach that is sensitive to the needs of our elders. Our people can breathe a little easier knowing that there is a safe, loving place within our homelands for family members as they progress in years and for that, we are immensely grateful.”

The proposed site is located in the heart of the Rankin community directly adjacent to the City of Sault Ste. Marie. This location borders the Garden River Reserve on it’s East boundary and the City of Sault Ste. Marie directly on its West Boundary.

“There is a shortage of long-term care beds across all of Ontario, including here in Sault Ste. Marie,” said Ross Romano, MPP for Sault Ste. Marie “I want to thank Minister Merrilee Fullerton for recognizing the needs of those seniors in our community awaiting a long-term care bed and I also want to thank Chief Sayers and the Batchewana community for all their hard work in putting together such a great proposal.” said Ross Romano, MPP for Sault Ste. Marie.