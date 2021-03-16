East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Disturbance on Bus

On March 11, 2021, at approximately 11:45 a.m. East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a disturbance on Canmet Road in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported an intoxicated person was causing a disturbance on a City bus and refusing to leave. When police arrived a short time later, the person had exited the bus and was still drinking a bottle of wine. In addition, it was learned the person had outstanding warrants out for their arrest. Subsequently, the person was arrested and lodged until sober for their safety.

Darryl NEWTON, 50 years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Theft Under $5000 – Shoplifting, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Causing a Disturbance, contrary to section 175(1)(a) of the CC,

Assault With Intent to Resist Arrest, contrary to section 270(1)(b) of the CC,

Fail to Comply With Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC,

Being Intoxicated in a Public Place, contrary to section 31(4) of the Liquor License Act (LLA).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 6, 2021.