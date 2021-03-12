Morning News – March 12th

Weather:

A few flurries ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 104,191 201 5 (2) 1 196 4 Updated: March 11, 2021, 6:15 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District: