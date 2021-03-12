Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19 from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.
Additionally, anyone who travelled on the flights below, in the indicated rows should contact their local public health unit.
Flight Date: March 9, 2021
Air India flight AI 1102 from Ahmedabad to New Dehli, passengers in rows 1-7 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.
Air India flight AI 187 from New Dehli to Toronto, passengers in rows C36 – C42 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #202
|International travel
|Self-isolating
|March 10, 2021
|Case #203
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|March 11, 2021
- APH – 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#202 – #203) - March 12, 2021
- COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in North Algoma - March 12, 2021
- Three Public Health Regions Changing Status - March 12, 2021