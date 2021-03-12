Breaking News

APH – 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#202 – #203)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19 from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

Additionally, anyone who travelled on the flights below, in the indicated rows should contact their local public health unit.

Flight Date: March 9, 2021

Air India flight AI 1102 from Ahmedabad to New Dehli, passengers in rows 1-7 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.

Air India flight AI 187 from New Dehli to Toronto, passengers in rows C36 – C42 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #202 International travel Self-isolating March 10, 2021
Case #203 Unknown Self-isolating March 11, 2021
