Morning News – March 11th

Cloudy. 70 percent chance of freezing rain changing to 70 percent chance of flurries this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. 70 percent chance of rain along the lakeshore early this morning. Wind south 20 km/h becoming southwest 40 gusting to 70 late this morning. High plus 2 with temperature falling to minus 4 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 70 percent chance of flurries early this evening. 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Freezing Rain Warning in Effect

Wawa-news has been told that the White River bus is not running today.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 103,555 200 4 1 196 4 Updated: March 10, 2021, 2:00 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total Doses Administered # of people who have received their first dose # of people fully vaccinated 5,399 4,814 (5%) 585 (0.6%) Last Updated: 10:17 AM, March 10, 2021 *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma

News Tidbits:

Starting Wednesday, March 10, 2021, select pharmacies in Kingston, Toronto and Windsor are booking appointments for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for people born between 1957 and 1961 (age 60 to 64) as part of Ontario’s pharmacy pilot.

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board, and Stan Cho, Parliamentary Assistant, will make an announcement at 9:15 a.m.

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility to make an announcement at 2 p.m.

Did you know? That March 11th has not been a good day historically, at least in the last decade… On March 11, 2011, the largest earthquake ever recorded in Japan causes massive devastation, and the ensuing tsunami decimates the Tōhoku region of northeastern Honshu. On top of the already-horrific destruction and loss of life, the natural disaster also gives rise to a nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant

On March 11, 2020, the the World Health Organization formally declared the global COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. Today, there are 12 vaccines are in full or limited use worldwide. There are still concerns about the ‘vaccine’ rollout, as Austria and Denmark suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine as ‘precautionary measure’​.