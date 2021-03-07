CSC Nouvelon – Collège Notre-Dame closed until March 19, 2021

The health and safety of students and employees remains CSC Nouvelon’s top priority. Due to the declaration of a second COVID-19 case at Collège Notre-Dame (Sudbury) by Public Health Sudbury and Districts and in order to ensure the safety of students and staff, Collège Notre-Dame (Sudbury) will remain closed until Friday, March 19, 2021. At the moment, students are expected to resume their in-class learning on Monday, March 22, 2021. If this return date should change, the CSC Nouvelon will inform parents of details.

To support students in their learning, grade 9 to 12 students from Collège Notre-Dame will be able to pursue their learning at home in a virtual format until their return to the classroom. The distribution of technological tools is expected to take place in the coming days based on the needs of families, all the while respecting recommendations from Public Health Sudbury and Districts.