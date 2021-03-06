Morning News – March 6th

Weather:

Sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

The Montreal River Radar is not showing any snow this morning.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 100,955 200 5 1 195 4 Updated: March 5, 2021, 1:55 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

The first day of a three-day vaccination clinic at the GFL Memorial Gardens began yesterday, Friday, March 5th with more than 500 vaccinations were administered. A total of 1,301 scheduled appointments have been made for this 3-day clinic. Phase One includes adults over the age of 80 years old, staff residents and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors, health care workers in the high priority level, all Indigenous adults, adult recipients of chronic home care. Immunizations have been provided this week to priority health care workers at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Clinics in Wawa, White River and Dubreuilville are scheduled for later this month.

Total Doses Administered # of people who have received their first dose # of people fully vaccinated 2,993 2,414 (2.5%) 579 (0.6%) Last Updated: 11:00 AM, March 5, 2021 *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma

News Tidbits:

The Achievement Incentive Program and the expanded Apprenticeship Capital Grant will see an Ontario investment of $47 million in 2021-22. “This is a critical investment as our apprentices will be the ones who will help provide essential services and build our future hospitals, highways, and homes,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “Through these programs our government is supporting this important training pipeline, creating the next generation of our skilled workers and providing more young people with the opportunity to get good jobs in their communities. Our economic recovery and future growth depend on having a robust skilled workforce.”Ontario’s Achievement Incentive Program will provide up to $4,000 in funding per apprentice as they reach key training milestones.

—

The Ontario government is launching consultations with the municipal sector to strengthen accountability for council members. “We want to gather input to ensure there are adequate mechanisms in place to hold council members accountable for any unacceptable behaviour,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “It’s critical that everyone feels safe and respected in the workplace, and that they know there are accountability measures in place for members who violate codes of conduct.” Currently there are very minor penalties for councillors who violate the code of conduct, ranging from apologies to losing their stipend for a period of time. In even the most egregious cases, councillors cannot be removed from their position.

—

The Ontario government is preparing to move into Phase Two of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan next month, with a focus on vaccinating populations based on age and risk. “Due to the incredible work of an army of people we have a solid vaccine distribution plan and we are ready to get needles into arms as soon as the doses arrive,” said Premier Ford. “This is a true Team Ontario effort and we are mobilizing our greatest asset – the people of Ontario. Vaccines will be administered in hospital clinics, primary care settings, mass vaccination sites, mobile clinics and pharmacies across the province by dedicated, caring and compassionate frontline health care heroes.”

With vaccine supply stabilizing and over two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine expected from the federal government before the end of March, the province to enter Phase Two of its vaccine rollout. Between April 2021 and July 2021, up to nine million Ontarians will be vaccinated.

During Phase Two, groups that will receive the vaccine include: