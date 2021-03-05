Morning News – March 5th

Weather:

Sunny. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

The Montreal River Radar is not showing any snow this morning.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 100,513 200 6 1 194 4 Updated: March 4, 2021, 5:00 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total Doses Administered # of people who have received their first dose # of people fully vaccinated 2,291 1,834 (1.9%) 457 (0.5%) *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma

News Tidbits:

If you are headed south on Highway 17 to the Soo this morning, be careful between Old Woman Bay and Rabbit Blanket Lake. Ontario511 is reporting that a disabled vehicle is blocking the eastbound lane and shoulder.

The Ontario government has selected Bird Construction Inc. to complete infrastructure expansion projects at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre and Kenora Jail. The successful bidder, Bird Construction Inc., is contracted to design and build the expansion projects in Thunder Bay and Kenora, with construction set to begin in April 2021 and be completed by spring 2022.

The Ontario government is investing over $12.8 million to immediately expand and enhance culturally appropriate mental health and addictions services for Indigenous peoples, families and communities across the province. This funding is part of the $176 million being invested in the government’s mental health and addictions plan, Roadmap to Wellness. The plan is to deliver high-quality care and building a modern, connected, and comprehensive mental health and addictions system.

Premier Doug Ford and his fellow Premiers renewed calls for the federal government to increase its share of funding for provincial and territorial health care to 35 per cent. If the federal government were to increase its share of the Canada Health Transfer to 35 percent that would provide Ontario with more than $10 billion in additional health care funding.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will announce new supports for employers to take on apprentices at 9 a.m.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force member Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator, Provincial Outbreak Response; Alison Blair, Associate Deputy Minister, Pandemic Response and Recovery; Dr. Daniel Warshafsky, Senior Medical Consultant, Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health; Karen McKibbin, Chief Information Officer, Health Services I&IT Cluster; and Yolande Davidson, Director, Indigenous, French and Priority Populations Branch, will hold a technical media briefing via teleconference only, to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 12 noon.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Office of Health, and General Rick Hillier (retired), to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 1 p.m.

Don’t Forget – Six colleges in northern Ontario are coming together for an online event designed to promote the schools and student life in the north. Study North aims to offer southern students a northern educational alternative.​ The Study North virtual event is being held on Saturday from 1-3 p.m.