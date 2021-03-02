Virtual Asian Carp Information Session March 3rd

Do you have questions about Asian carps? Are you concerned about how they could impact the Great Lakes if they were to establish? If so, then join the Invasive Species Centre on Wednesday, March 3rd at 1 PM EST for an information session as part of the Ontario Invasive Species Forum. This information session will focus on Canadian research surrounding risk assessments, non-physical barrier technologies, tributary/spawning suitability, and the potential impacts of climate change.

The Great Lakes are worth an estimated $13 billion annually. Asian carps have the potential to devastate the Great Lakes ecologically and economically if they were to establish. They grow very large very quickly with huge appetites to match and would easily outcompete native species for food and resources. Asian carps would negatively impact angling by decreasing biodiversity of popular angling species, boating by reducing water quality, and other forms of recreational water use.

This FREE event will consist of:

An update from Fisheries and Oceans Canada on their Asian Carp Program

Presentations from researchers at the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus

A question and answer period with the presenters

Spots are limited! Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9019669228833184784?source=media+advisory

For more information on the virtual Ontario Invasive Species Forum (March 1 – 4), visithttps://www.invasivespeciescentre.ca/events/ontario-invasive-species-forum/

To learn more about Asian carps, visit www.asiancarp.ca

SOURCE – The Invasive Species Centre is a not-for-profit organization that prevents the spread of invasive species in Canada and beyond by connecting with stakeholders to catalyze invasive species management and communicate policy and science knowledge. Visit our website at www.invasivespeciescentre.ca.