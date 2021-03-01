Highway Closures – 4:55

Hwy631 has reopened in both directions (Hornepayne to Highway 11).

Hwy 11 is closed between Geraldton to Cochrane.

Hwy 11 reduced to one lane south of Cochrane due to a disabled transport. Disabled Vehicle on HWY 11 Southbound at S JCT 7036-HANNA TWP L 5. Lane blocked. (From OPP – #Hwy11 at Municipal Rd in Porquis Junction: Southbound lane is blocked due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer.)

Hwy 631 closed in Hornepayne due to weather.

Hwy 17 all lanes closed from Batchawana to Wawa due to poor weather.

Hwy 631 is closed between #Hornepayne and #Hwy11 due to poor weather conditions.

Hwy 11 closed from Cochrane to Geraldton due to poor weather – updated February 28 at 21:30

Hwy 11 is closed between Longlac and Cochrane due to weather. Duration of closure unknown.