Highway Closures – 4:55

Mar 1, 2021 at 04:55
Hwy631 has reopened in both directions (Hornepayne to Highway 11).
Mar 1, 2021 at 03:55
Hwy 11 is closed between Geraldton to Cochrane.
Hwy 11 reduced to one lane south of Cochrane due to a disabled transport. Disabled Vehicle on HWY 11 Southbound at S JCT 7036-HANNA TWP L 5. Lane blocked. (From OPP – #Hwy11 at Municipal Rd in Porquis Junction: Southbound lane is blocked due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer.)
Hwy 631 closed in Hornepayne due to weather.
Feb 28, 2021 at 22:17
Hwy 17 all lanes closed from Batchawana to Wawa due to poor weather.
Hwy 631 is closed between #Hornepayne and #Hwy11 due to poor weather conditions.
Hwy 11 closed from Cochrane to Geraldton due to poor weather – updated February 28 at 21:30
Hwy 11 is closed between Longlac and Cochrane due to weather. Duration of closure unknown.
