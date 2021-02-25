Motion Launches Initiative to Help Seniors Age in Place Safely

Motion (formerly Motion Specialties) – Canada’s largest local provider of mobility and home accessibility solutions like stairlifts, wheelchairs, adjustable beds, walkers and bathroom safety items – is pleased to launch a new initiative called Safe at Home by Motion.

Falls are the most common preventable injury and remain the leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations among seniors (Public Health Agency of Canada, 2015). Selecting the right products and making home modifications can decrease falls or minimize the impact of a fall. The goal of this new initiative is to highlight Motion’s caring expertise in helping people find a complete solution to make their homes accessible – expertise and personalized service that cannot be found when purchasing equipment online from major e-commerce/logistics providers.

“Our local team of experts is passionate about helping seniors find life-changing equipment that allows them to stay safely and independently in their own homes as long as possible – something that has never been as important as it is during a pandemic,” says Steve Bennardo, Mobility & Accessibility Consultant, Motion Sault Ste Marie, currently, there is a lot of hesitation about moving to congregate living settings, such as long-term care or retirement living facilities. In some cases, people are even choosing to leave congregate settings to live with a loved one during this time. Our role is to work with our clients and those that care about them most to reassure them that these settings are not the only option as they age.”

At the end of 2020, the Ontario Government announced a new Seniors’ Home Safety Tax Credit to help seniors make their homes safer and more accessible, helping people stay in their homes longer.

This tax credit, which can be claimed when filing taxes for the 2021 taxation year, will help support: a) seniors who are 65 by the end of 2021; b) people who live with senior relatives. More information can be found at ontario.ca/page/seniors-home-safety-tax-credit.

Motion takes the health and safety of our clients and employees very seriously and upholds the highest health and safety standards. Knowing that people may be unsure about welcoming workers into their homes during the pandemic, Motion has implemented a stringent COVID-19 Response Plan and has introduced the option of a virtual appointment by video during the initial stages of a home modification project, such as the installation of a stairlift. More information about Motion’s COVID-19 Response Plan can be found at motioncares.ca/covid-19-response-plan.

About Motion (formerly Motion Specialties)

Motion is Canada’s leading provider of comprehensive and customized mobility and home accessibility solutions for a wide variety of clients from children to elderly adults. Serving communities in Alberta, BC, Ontario, and Saskatchewan for more than 35 years, it is Motion’s mission to improve the lives of our clients every day with solutions that are delivered professionally, consistently, and with integrity. Whether a client is being fitted for equipment for the first time, is in need of an equipment repair or looking to upgrade their solution, Motion’s knowledgeable experts are ready to deliver with the utmost of care and respect. To learn more about our products and services and to find a location nearest you, visit motioncares.ca. Join our online communities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Motion Sault Ste. Marie is open from 8:30 am – 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday and is located at 671A Great Northern Road.